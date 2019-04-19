HMS (HMSY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $28.11 on Friday. HMS has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other HMS news, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $71,096.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 39,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $1,364,573.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,795 shares of company stock worth $35,023,853. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,208,000 after acquiring an additional 260,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of HMS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,382,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,531 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of HMS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,677,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 135,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,907,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

