Hills Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,688 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Celgene in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $93.76 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

