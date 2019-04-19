Hill-Rom (HRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Hill-Rom to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRC opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $108.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

