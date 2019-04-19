Highland Gold Mining (HGM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:HGM opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.16) on Monday. Highland Gold Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 125.10 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.90 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of $602.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Highland Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Valery Oyf sold 1,932,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14), for a total transaction of £3,168,534.12 ($4,140,251.04).

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited is engaged in establishing a portfolio of gold mining operations within the Russian Federation. The Company operates in four segments: gold production, polymetallic concentrate production, development and exploration, and other. The gold production segment comprises two segments, namely Mnogovershinnoye (MNV) and Belaya Gora (BG).

