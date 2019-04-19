Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,958 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 32,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,123,026.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127,876.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 29,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 524,877 shares of company stock valued at $17,733,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.58.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/highland-capital-management-llc-has-1-43-million-holdings-in-skechers-usa-inc-skx.html.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.