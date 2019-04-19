Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $866,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,176 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OHI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

