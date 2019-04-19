HFF, Inc. (HF) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 301.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HFF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,586,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HFF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,693,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 440,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. HFF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.70.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. HFF had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

HFF Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the consumers and providers of capital in the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, bridge loans, entity level and mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, and tax exempt and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land, as well as senior, independent, and assisted living facilities.

