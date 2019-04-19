HEXO (HEXO) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shot up 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.60. 9,845,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 2,583,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

HEXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HEXO stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

