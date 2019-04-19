Heska (HSKA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.50

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 2188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The firm has a market cap of $587.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Heska had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

In other Heska news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,199,825 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Heska by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

