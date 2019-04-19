Hershey Co (HSY) Stake Boosted by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $142,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $622,730.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $837,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,793 shares of company stock worth $4,649,485 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/hershey-co-hsy-stake-boosted-by-oakbrook-investments-llc.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.