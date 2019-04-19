Her Imports (HHER) and NantHealth (NH) Critical Comparison

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Her Imports and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $16.06 million 0.30 $920,000.00 N/A N/A NantHealth $89.46 million 0.96 -$192.15 million ($1.74) -0.45

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Volatility & Risk

Her Imports has a beta of -9.74, indicating that its share price is 1,074% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports -28.46% -32.35% -29.15% NantHealth -214.78% -204.02% -52.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Her Imports and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

NantHealth beats Her Imports on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solution, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from various sources to enhance decision-making. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, whole transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

