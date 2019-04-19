Henry Schein (HSIC) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

HSIC stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $212,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

