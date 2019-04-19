Head to Head Review: Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) vs. Bio-Path (BPTH)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics and Bio-Path, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Path 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bio-Path N/A -226.27% -178.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Bio-Path’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $90,000.00 181.49 -$4.68 million ($0.97) -3.49 Bio-Path $40,000.00 1,192.08 -$8.58 million N/A N/A

Kazia Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Bio-Path on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer. It has collaboration agreements with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, the University of Boston, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia; and in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2 for the treatment of lymphoma; and Liposomal Stat3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. It has license agreement with The University of Texas relating to the delivery technology platform for antisense nucleic acids, including two single nucleic acid drug products. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

