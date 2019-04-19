Head-To-Head Contrast: SWIRE PAC LTD/S (SWRAY) vs. OMV (OMVJF)

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWIRE PAC LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SWIRE PAC LTD/S and OMV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWIRE PAC LTD/S $10.30 billion 4.73 $3.34 billion $0.40 31.33 OMV $27.08 billion 0.65 $1.79 billion $5.76 9.43

SWIRE PAC LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWIRE PAC LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SWIRE PAC LTD/S and OMV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWIRE PAC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A OMV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SWIRE PAC LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OMV does not pay a dividend. SWIRE PAC LTD/S pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SWIRE PAC LTD/S and OMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWIRE PAC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A OMV 6.26% 10.62% 4.40%

Risk and Volatility

SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SWIRE PAC LTD/S Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, other Asian countries, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and three hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 149 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 187 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; provides cold storage services; manufactures decorative paints; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.27 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.16 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines, processes, and sells petroleum products to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. It operates gas storages facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania. OMV Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

