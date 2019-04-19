Head-To-Head Contrast: Osisko gold royalties (OR) vs. China Natural Resources (CHNR)

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko gold royalties -21.05% 1.68% 1.29% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Osisko gold royalties and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko gold royalties 0 2 5 0 2.71 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.92%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko gold royalties has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. China Natural Resources does not pay a dividend. Osisko gold royalties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko gold royalties and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko gold royalties $378.44 million 4.51 -$81.46 million $0.15 73.40 China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$4.60 million N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko gold royalties.

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats China Natural Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 136 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

