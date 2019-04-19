Head to Head Contrast: Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) and Neah Power Systems (NPWZ)

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Neah Power Systems (OTCMKTS:NPWZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Maxwell Technologies alerts:

Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neah Power Systems has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maxwell Technologies and Neah Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxwell Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Neah Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxwell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and Neah Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies $90.45 million 2.27 -$36.54 million ($0.91) -4.90 Neah Power Systems N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A

Neah Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxwell Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Neah Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and Neah Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies -31.86% -43.28% -22.83% Neah Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Neah Power Systems beats Maxwell Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for the automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various of applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also provides dry electrode manufacturing technology; and high voltage's CONDIS capacitor products, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neah Power Systems Company Profile

Neah Power Systems, Inc. develops and sells silicon based rechargeable lithium batteries, silicon fuel cells, and Formira HOD systems. The company focuses on developing and supplying its products for military, transportation vehicles, and portable electronics applications in India, China, and parts of Europe. Neah Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.