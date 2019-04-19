Head-To-Head Contrast: Cowen (COWN) & Futu (FHL)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 4.55% 10.00% 2.34% Futu N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cowen and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Futu 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cowen currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Futu has a consensus target price of $17.62, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Cowen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than Futu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cowen and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $966.92 million 0.49 $42.82 million N/A N/A Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cowen beats Futu on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

