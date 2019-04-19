Head to Head Comparison: COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) versus Dominion Energy (D)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Dominion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.92 billion 0.29 $384.97 million N/A N/A Dominion Energy $13.37 billion 4.48 $2.45 billion $4.05 18.50

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Dominion Energy pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 1 8 4 0 2.23

Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $84.92, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 18.31% 12.85% 3.39%

Summary

Dominion Energy beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

