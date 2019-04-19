Head to Head Analysis: Fincera (YUANF) & AutoNation (AN)

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fincera and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fincera 26.44% 176.83% 5.59% AutoNation 1.85% 15.89% 3.97%

64.7% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fincera and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fincera $156.69 million 5.34 -$1.28 million N/A N/A AutoNation $21.41 billion 0.16 $396.00 million $4.49 8.43

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fincera and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 3 4 1 0 1.75

AutoNation has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Fincera.

Risk and Volatility

Fincera has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AutoNation beats Fincera on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 new vehicle franchises from 239 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

