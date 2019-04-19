Head to Head Analysis: Cotiviti (COTV) versus eBay (EBAY)

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cotiviti and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cotiviti N/A N/A N/A eBay 23.54% 27.40% 8.06%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cotiviti and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cotiviti 0 8 0 0 2.00 eBay 1 16 13 0 2.40

Cotiviti currently has a consensus price target of $34.46, indicating a potential upside of ∞. eBay has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Cotiviti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cotiviti is more favorable than eBay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cotiviti and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cotiviti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $10.75 billion 2.94 $2.53 billion $2.32 15.51

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Cotiviti.

Dividends

eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cotiviti does not pay a dividend. eBay pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Cotiviti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Cotiviti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats Cotiviti on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider. It also provides analytics and support services, including anti-fraud, waste, and abuse analytics to identify abnormal patterns in coding and billing practices; surveillance and longitudinal analytics; and claims history analytics to identify areas for direct interaction, as well as to identify policy and program changes that can enhance future payment accuracy. The company was formerly known as Connolly Superholdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. in September 2015. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

