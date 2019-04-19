HC Wainwright Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) has been assigned a $21.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 202.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of SLGL opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $132.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.82). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 20,190.54% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.