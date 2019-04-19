Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,562.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,567,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

