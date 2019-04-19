Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $88.78 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

