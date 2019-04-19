Harte Gold (HRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 375814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

About Harte Gold (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. acquires and explores for mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 unpatented mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in Ontario.

