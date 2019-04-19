Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $159,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531,516 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 144,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 973,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,637,000 after acquiring an additional 421,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,229,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 75,357 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

