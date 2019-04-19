Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,812 Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 649,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amdocs by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 356,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of DOX opened at $54.06 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.46%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

