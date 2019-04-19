Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.89 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

