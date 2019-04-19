Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 350,752 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350,752 shares during the quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $345.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

