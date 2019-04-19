Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $21.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 1,800,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $38,340,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $459,590.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,222,979 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,046,609.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,896.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

