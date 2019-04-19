GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $38.62 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127,887 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.19 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

