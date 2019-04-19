Guncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $196,391.00 (GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Guncoin has a total market cap of $196,391.00 and $0.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Guncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guncoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002613 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Guncoin Profile

GUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 230,106,378 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.