Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.12 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,937,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,947 shares of company stock worth $3,480,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

