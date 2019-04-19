Guidant Wealth Advisors Sells 781 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Guidant Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.80 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $43.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

