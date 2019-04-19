Guidant Wealth Advisors Invests $325,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stock

Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,121,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,946,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,583,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.5844 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

