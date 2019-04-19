Guidant Wealth Advisors Invests $325,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stock

Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,121,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,946,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,583,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.