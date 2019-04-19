Guess?, Inc. (GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce sales of $539.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.89 million. Guess? reported sales of $521.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GES. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Guess? stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 1,291,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,646. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

