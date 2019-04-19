GTT Communications Inc (GTT) CFO Sells $17,053.30 in Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) CFO Michael Sicoli sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $17,053.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,232,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Sicoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTT Communications alerts:

On Monday, February 25th, Michael Sicoli sold 1,902 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $61,681.86.

On Thursday, February 21st, Michael Sicoli sold 531 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $16,492.86.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Michael Sicoli sold 570 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $16,809.30.

On Friday, February 1st, Michael Sicoli sold 4,857 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $127,836.24.

NYSE:GTT opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.43. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.

GTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,933 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $23,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after purchasing an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after purchasing an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 886,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 674,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/gtt-communications-inc-gtt-cfo-sells-17053-30-in-stock.html.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.