Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 2,032,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 740,685 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,409,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,832,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 556,094 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,210,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 379,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

