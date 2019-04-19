GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Barclays dropped their price target on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

NYSE GRUB opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $66,740.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,836.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,298 shares of company stock worth $344,320. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,400,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,365,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,843,000 after acquiring an additional 863,674 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,352,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,330,000 after acquiring an additional 821,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $43,301,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

