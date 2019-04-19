Gregory R. Liebbe Sells 4,113 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $249,535.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventas stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

