Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $157.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.02 million to $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $128.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $678.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.42 million to $693.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $716.94 million, with estimates ranging from $706.23 million to $727.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 14,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $130,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,197 shares of company stock valued at $359,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,503,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $6,201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 285.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 221,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 167,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 158,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $9.25 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

