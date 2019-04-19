Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $79.89 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

