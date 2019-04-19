Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

