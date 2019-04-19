Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Husky Energy (HSE) Price Target to C$14.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Desjardins reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.21 and a 12 month high of C$22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 1.15999994405674 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 3,200 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,169,259.82.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

