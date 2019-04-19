Globalstar (GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,092,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 2,377,222 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 342,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $150,725.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 732,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,110,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110,778 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 60,140,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,140,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76,246 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

