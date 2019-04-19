Global Payments Inc (GPN) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of GPN opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,752,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after buying an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after buying an additional 655,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $425,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,577.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,059,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,329 shares of company stock worth $27,306,584. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

