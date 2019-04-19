Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.57.

GBT traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,378. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,329,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,563 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,425,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,726,000 after purchasing an additional 276,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,226,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

