Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 288,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 147,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 79,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,872. The company has a market capitalization of $625.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $27.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

