Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 48.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

