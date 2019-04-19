Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK opened at $41.04 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.37%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 227,411 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 170,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.