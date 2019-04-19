Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of CBTX worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. CBTX Inc has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $817.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CBTX’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

